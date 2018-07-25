Brigitte Nielsen Reveals First Photos of New Baby

At 55 years old, Brigitte Nielsen is happier than ever to be a mom. She shared a first look at her 5-week-old daughter, Frida, with PEOPLE magazine this week.

See Neilson’s first photos with daughter Frida here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Danish actress told the publication that after more than a decade of trying for her “little princess,” she and her Italian model husband, Mattia Dessi, 39, can finally hold her in their arms.

“She’s healthy, and she’s beautiful,” Nielsen said of Frida. “I’ve gotten everything that I wished for.”

In the precious family photos for PEOPLE, which you can see here, Nielsen lies on the ground next to her tiny daughter. In another, Nielsen holds Frida while resting her forehead on Dessi’s.

While she’s enjoying the “happy tired” stages of life as mom to a newborn, Nielsen said the road to having her fifth child was anything but easy.

While going through a messy divorce from her fourth husband, Raoul Meyer, when she was 40 years old, Nielsen said she wasn’t looking for love when she met Dessi, who was 15 years her junior. But their relationship moved quickly and soon they decided to freeze her eggs and begin the IVF process — which was not successful initially.

“There was a lot of disappointment,” Nielsen said. “It’s that phone call going, ‘It’s negative.’ It’s the waiting. At times you can feel lonely, because a lot of women don’t talk to each other about it.”

The actress has already raised four adult sons from three previous relationships (Julian Winding, 34, Killian Nielsen, 28, Douglas Meyer, 25, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 23) and says that motherhood this time around is going to be different. She admitted that she has a lot more help and options today than when she had Julian at 20 years old, just starting out in Hollywood.

“I’m more capable, less frustrated and not afraid. I know exactly what I want to do with her and where I’m at in life,” she said.

And for all the hardships of IVF and trying to get pregnant, Nielsen said she had an easy pregnancy and smooth delivery via C-section.

“My husband and I have been wanting this so much for so many years. I finally have my little princess,” she said. “Becoming a mother is the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Nielsen waited until a month before she gave birth to announce to the world that she was expecting. She surprised everyone when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby bump on May 27, writing, “family getting larger,” in the caption.

On June 27, five days after welcoming Frida into the world, Nielsen debuted a photo of the back of Frida’s head while holding her in a hospital bed.

“Our precious little Frida, our true love,” she captioned the image.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Nielsen and Dessi told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @realbrigittenielsen