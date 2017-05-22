Watch: Brie Bella Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Daughter Birdie’s Newborn Photoshoot

Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson just over a week ago, and the new mom has already been using social media to document her new bundle of joy.

The wrestler recently used YouTube to share some behind-the-scenes footage of little Birdie’s newborn photo shoot, and the quick clips prove that the resulting photos are sure to be seriously adorable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bella took fans through the sets for Birdie’s shoot, including a wooden bed, a fluffy white rug and a tiny nest, a fitting setup considering the infant’s name.

MORE: Nikki Bella Reveals Brie Bella Had a C-Section After 22 Hours of Labor

The 33-year-old also shared footage of Birdie taking part in the shoot, with the newborn sporting a flower headband as she relaxed on the nature-inspired sets.

Bella later shared a photo from the day on Instagram, posting a shot of Birdie being photographed.

“Check out behind the scenes footage of my little Birdie’s infant shoot,” she wrote, directing her followers to the YouTube video.

Check out behind the scenes footage of my little Birdie’s infant shoot with the amazing @shannonleephotoaz ✨ link in bio. 🦋 A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 21, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thebriebella

Related:

Brie Bella Shares Breastfeeding Selfie After Welcoming Baby Birdie

Brie Bella Opens up About Labor While Still in the Hospital

WWE Stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Daughter Birdie