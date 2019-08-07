Brandon Jenner, Girlfriend Cayley Stoker Pregnant With Twins

It will be double trouble for Brandon Jenner and girlfriend Cayley Stoker! The couple told PEOPLE Tuesday that they are expecting twins, just days after the Jenner sibling finalized his divorce from ex-wife Leah.

“We are at 12 weeks now, so near the end of the first trimester,” Jenner told the outlet. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!”

When the couple learned Stoker was pregnant, they told Jenner’s 3-year-old daughter Eva, whom he shares with ex Leah, as a team.

“We told her together,” Jenner said. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister.”

Things might not have worked out between Jenner and Leah, but the two are happy co-parenting their little one together as Jenner starts a new family.

“Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible,” he said. “It was a process, and it took some time to finalize. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I’m so happy about it.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family couldn’t be happier to welcome a little one either.

“Our families are thrilled. It’s wonderful news,” Jenner said, adding that the couple will wait until the twins’ birth to find out their sex.

“We have decided not to find out,” explained Stoker. “We don’t want to know. We’re going to be surprised.”

Jenner and Leah announced in September that they were calling off their 14-year marriage, finalizing their divorce last month with joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

“After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the couple shared on social media to announce the split. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever. Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives – as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way.”

“We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love,” they continued. “Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication.”

