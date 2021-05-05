‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Jensen Karp

✖

Danielle Fishel marked her 40th birthday by sharing some exciting news. On Wednesday, the Boy Meets World alum announced that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Jensen Karp. The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram with a sweet photo of herself cradling her baby bump, writing that she has "never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life."

In the post, the actress went on to reflect on her first 40 years of life, noting that she "had a beautiful childhood" and "teenage years I still dream about." She went on to add, "my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time." Fishel, who is best known for portraying Topanga Lawrence Matthews on Boy Meets World and the spinoff series Girl Meets World, excitedly shared, "I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2." She ended her sweet message by cluing fans into her birthday wish, which she said is "for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."

Karp also shared a loving message on his own account to mark his wife's birthday, beginning, "Happy 40th birthday to my life partner, a team captain and the greatest mom to our now soon-to-be 2 boys." The message, shared alongside a sweet family photo with their son Adler, went on to read, "She believes in our squad and even when I held a newborn Adler like he was a fragile piece of china for the first 4 months, she had the patience and care of a saint." Karp said his "heart was made to be here with her and though she should be celebrated everyday, today is a milestone occasion."

The baby news comes almost two years after the soon-to-be proud parents of two welcomed their first child. Little Adler was born in June 2019, one month before his due date, and spent three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit due to fluid build-up in his lungs. Later speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Fishel called the experience "emotional."

Fishel and Karp first met while in high school, though their relationship did not turn romantic until June of 2017 when they made it Instagram official. Just months later, in March, the couple announced that they had become engaged. They tied the knot in November 2018.