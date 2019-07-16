Danielle Fishel Posts That Son Adler Is Finally out of the Hospital in New Photo

Three weeks after welcoming their first child together, Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel and her husband Jensen Karp are finally taking their newborn baby boy, Adler Lawrence, home. Baby Adler had arrived a month before his due date and had been in the neonatal intensive care since his birth.

“Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!” the new mom captioned a photo on Monday of herself and Karp leaving the hospital ward with their baby son. “Thank you to everyone at [Children’s Hospital L.A.] and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy.”

“We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs,” she added. “Now we hope to never be back. Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today.”

Speaking of the special moment on his own Instagram page, Karp wrote that the experience was “an incredible rollercoaster of emotions that I will hang over his head for the rest of my life.” He also thanked the nurses and his wife, writing, “we’ve joined a fraternity of NICU parents, a club we never thought of before, but now can never forget. We’re so happy our son is leaving, but our hearts hang heavy for those we left behind.”

Fishel and Adler, who wed in November of 2018 and announced that they were expecting in January of this year, had welcomed Adler on Monday, June 24, describing the birth as “a nightmare we’ll never forget” after fluid was found in Adler’s lungs that had not been present just 10 days prior.

“This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and [Jensen Karp’s] lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways,” Fishel wrote. “We feel helpless and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our ‘birth plan,’ unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life.”

On Saturday, July 13, Fishel provided an update on Adler’s condition, writing that he was “getting better and stronger” every day. She added that she and her husband were “reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky” and that “this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control.”