Danielle Fishel Shares Positive Update After Announcing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Danielle Fishel has provided an encouraging update following her recent breast cancer diagnosis. The 43-year-old star revealed that she has undergone two successful lumpectomy surgeries to remove the cancer from her body.

In an interview with Today.com on Oct. 15, the Boy Meets World alum stated, “There is no evidence of disease, so the surgery was successful and got the cancer out of my body.” However, she noted that her journey is far from over, adding, “But they call cancer a journey for a reason. It’s not just walk in and have even one procedure and then you’re done.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fishel’s diagnosis, which she first disclosed on her podcast Pod Meets World in August, was for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a very early form of breast cancer. She described it as “technically stage zero” but noted it was a “high-grade DCIS with microinvasion.”

The actress opted for lumpectomy surgeries over a double mastectomy, primarily to ensure a quicker recovery. Her professional commitments influenced this decision, particularly her directing role on the show Lopez vs. Lopez. Fishel explained via Us Weekly, “I got my diagnosis on July 22, and I started meeting with doctors that last week of July, and was like, ‘How can I still be at work on [August 21]? I’ve worked many years to get this opportunity to direct these five episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez that start on [August 21]. I want to get back to my normal life as quickly as possible. How do I do that?’”

Following the surgeries, Fishel’s treatment plan includes hormone therapy and possible radiation. She will also undergo frequent monitoring, with mammograms every three to six months and potential annual MRIs, Today reports.

The actress credits early detection for her positive prognosis. “I was so lucky that I found my cancer so early because I went and had my annual mammogram on time,” she said. However, Fishel also acknowledged the ongoing nature of cancer care, stating, “I was thinking, like, ‘Great. I caught it early. I can be done with this soon.’ But there really is no ‘done with it.’ And so that has been an emotional and mental process.”

Fishel’s diagnosis came as a surprise, given that she had no symptoms and her previous year’s mammogram was normal. She explained, “I looked healthy, I felt healthy. … Last year, I had a mammogram, and everyone knew that mammogram was normal, and so it just wasn’t on anyone in my family’s radar to think that I was going to end up with cancer.”

The actress has been open about her experience, using her platform to encourage others to prioritize their health screenings. She partnered with Aflac to raise awareness, citing a survey that found 77% of Americans, including 84% of millennials, have postponed important medical appointments, per the outlet.

Fishel shared, “When I came forward with my news, friends wrote to me and said, ‘I’ve been putting (my mammogram) off for two years,’ or, ‘I’ve been putting mine off since the pandemic,’ or, ‘My mom’s been putting hers off.’ And multiple friends and friends of friends reached out to me to say, ‘Because of you, I’ve now scheduled my annual mammogram.’”

Fishel shared that breaking the news to her husband, Jensen Karp, was particularly challenging due to his personal history with cancer. “He’s only 45, and both of his parents are already gone,” she explained. “While we were waiting for the results of my biopsy, he was really very confident it was going to be benign. … So when I got the phone call with the results from the biopsy, my first thought was, ‘How am I going to break this news to him?’”

As for their children, Adler (5) and Keaton (3), Fishel chose not to disclose her cancer diagnosis directly. Instead, she explained her surgery and recovery in terms they could understand, saying, “And it means … I’m not going to be able to wrestle with you or pick you up or swing you around, and you’re going to have to hug me a little gently.”

The actress expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support she has received from coworkers, fans, and fellow cancer survivors. “No one wants to hear that they have cancer. But what I will say is, if you are ever in the shoes where you have to hear that news, boy, the cancer community is sure one of the warmest, just most loving, embracing community,” Fishel remarked.

Throughout her cancer journey, Fishel has found strength in her support system and her work. She credits staying busy, focusing on her children, and advocating for health screenings as key factors in maintaining a positive mindset. “Truthfully, being able to stay busy was the best thing I could have possibly done for myself,” she reflected.