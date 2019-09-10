Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Reveals Hate Towards Being Pregnant in Latest Baby Bump Update Photo

Morgan Miller, the wife of Olympic skier Bode Miller, is opening up about her struggles with body acceptance amid her current pregnancy. On Saturday, Sept. 7, the professional beach volleyball player, who is currently pregnant with twin boys, took to her Instagram Story with a pregnant update, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.

“30 weeks 5 Days Identical twin boys,” Miller wrote alongside a photo of her bare belly. If I’m being honest, most days, I hate being pregnant. But today, I was reminded that this belly has grown 5 healthy babies. It has been a home for the creation of life and played a monumental role in providing me with the love I get to feel every day.”

“I should give my body the same love it has provided me. Feeling so much love and gratitude,” she concluded the post.

The honest message comes just a month after Miller and her husband announced that they are expecting identical twin boys, something that they said during an appearance on the Today show came as a complete shock.

“From the beginning of our relationship, [Bode] always said, ‘I want identical twin boys, born on my birthday,’” Miller said. “And this time, when we found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ And he said ‘No.’ So I went to the ultrasound by myself, and sure enough, identical twin boys.”

The pregnancy announcement came just 10 months after the couple welcomed son Easton Vaghn Rek and just a little more than a year after they tragically lost 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, in a drowning accident.

Announcing the pregnancy on social media, Miller had reflected on the loss of her little girl, writing that while “losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life,” she can now “say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys.”

“From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from [Bode Miller] Birthday of 10/12,” she wrote. “From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.”

The baby boys are set to arrive this November. Along with Easton, the little ones will also join the couple’s 4-year-old son Nash. Miller also shares two children from previous relationships, Neesyn, 11, and Samuel, 6.