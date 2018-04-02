Woman Blac Chyna ‘Attacked’ Says She Just Patted Dream’s Hand

A woman claiming to be victim of Blac Chyna’s attack at an amusement park on Sunday is speaking out on Twitter, saying she did nothing to provoke the reality star.

The woman did not use her name on her Twitter account, which is protected from anyone she hasn’t approved as a follower. However, her posts describe the altercation with Chyna from the other side.

“[S]ooo I was having a good little time and I see black chyna’s beautiful baby right?” wrote the woman. “So I’m like awwwww like omg this baby is so cute (not even knowing this was her f—ing baby) so I’m guessing it was the nanny but she rolled the baby towards me right?”

“So a lady comes up to me and she’s like ‘omg was that you black Chyna was talking about?’” she went on. “‘She said she was goonna whoop yo a—’ so now I’m in tears like lmaoooo for what wtf this b— think cause she black chyna she won’t get slapped”.

“So y’all know me ….. I just slap TF when I say THEE DOGGGGGGG S— I slapped the dogggg s— out hg,” the woman continued, adding, “so when I did her f—ing boyfriend start socking on me and my sister LMAOOOOOO LIKE REALLY SOCKING ON US.”

“But I mean I had a blast,” the user confessed with a shrug emoji. “I just slapped the s— outa black chyna and fought her boyfriend and all her lil friends but this n— was really socking on us he’s really a b— period”.

All of the tweets were geo-tagged at Six Flags Magic Mountain, where the alleged altercation took place. Videos recorded by bystanders show Chyna swinging her childrens’ ride-on toy car around in an attempt to hit the woman, who she says touched her children without permission.

Videos of the fight emerged on Twitter on Sunday night, showing a milling crowd of onlookers as Chyna attempted to hit the woman with her child’s toy. Neither of the kids were anywhere to be seen in the footage.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018



Just a few hours earlier, Chyna had posted photos and videos of her children playing together in the stroller on Instagram. Afterward, she took to her story to explain her actions.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

She continued, “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

“Love, King and Dreams Mommy,” Chyna ended the post.