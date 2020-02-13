'Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki's Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Opens up About Breastfeeding With New Photo

Johnny Galecki's girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, is opening up about motherhood and breastfeeding. On Saturday, just two months after she and her Big Bang Theory boyfriend welcomed their first child together, Meyer took to Instagram to rave about how "phenomenal" women's bodies are, sharing a photo of herself snuggling with her son.

"I am grateful for my body that creates the best nourishment for my son," the mom of one captioned the post. "I know breast feeding isn't something that comes easy for everyone so whatever path you and your child may be on is equally badass and amazing."

The post immediately drew praise from her followers, many of whom took to the comments section.

"So wonderful that you are able to breastfeed, the nourishment your son receives is just gold," wrote one person.

"Thank you for showing empathy to those women who can not or for the women who choose not to," added another. "We are so lucky to be women regardless."

"Thanks for normalising breastfeeding," added a third. "I know not everyone can and it is really hard and can be draining."

Ever since welcoming her little one back in December, Meyer hasn't shied away from giving fans a look at the realities of motherhood, regardless of how unglamorous times can be. Just a few short weeks after giving birth, she humorously opened up about "a series of events I never knew would make me happy."

"Got pooped on in the bath, soaked in breast milk, somehow managed to knock a plant off the counter and get soil everywhere on white carpet and clean it all one handed with a rockstar baby in my arms," she wrote. "Somehow this was the highlight of my night last night because I had a beautiful boy smiling up at me. And today, I became an Auntie. Life's good (this photo was taken pre poop bath)."

Galecki and Meyer went public with their relationship in May 2018, revealing just a year later that they were "absolutely over the moon to announce" that they were expecting their first child together.