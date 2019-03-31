Beyoncé Sparks Pregnancy Speculation After Party Appearance

Beyonce Knowles sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans after a video of her singing “Happy Birthday” to Diana Ross surfaced last week.

In the clip, Knowles is seen cradling her stomach as she sings to the legendary singer on her 75th birthday, with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Tracee Ellis-Ross nearby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video sparked a debate among members of the Beyhive, with several fans tweeting that they think she is pregnant. Others thought it was unlikely, since Knowles and husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017. They are also parents to 7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

Is this old? Beyonce is obviously pregnant in this video. https://t.co/yVLWEUbsTC — Man Fuck Yo Pride (@saynotofuckboys) March 27, 2019

“BEYONCÉ IS NOT PREGNANT SHE JUST RELEASED TWO KIDS ARE Y’ALL DUMB???????” one fan wrote.

BEYONCÉ IS NOT PREGNANT SHE JUST RELEASED TWO KIDS ARE Y’ALL DUMB??????? — 👑🐝 (@beyunsae) March 23, 2019

“Beyoncé is not pregnant & if she is so what? She gave us music for 20 years while being on TOP,” another wrote.

Beyoncé is not pregnant & if she is so what? She gave us music for 20 years while being on TOP 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BWy7HV2uh2 — Zoe (@notAstanjstAfan) March 27, 2019

Last year, Knowles opened up about her difficult pregnancy with the twins in an emotional Vanity Fair essay. She revealed she needed an emergency C-section and did not rush the recovery process after they were born.

“I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot,” Knowles wrote at the time.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it,” she continued. “I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”

In December, a source told HollywoodLife that Knowles and Jay-Z have “talked about” having another baby, but are in no rush to have one.

“They have a lot more opportunity since they are not touring, but they aren’t going to rush just to rush,” the source said. “They want to make everything right. When it comes to their careers and life they definitely have a schedule to uphold and there would be better times to have a child than most.”

The singer, 37, also wore an oversized suit jacket at the GLAAD Media Awards, where she and Jay-Z were honored for being allies to the LGBTQ community. That sparked even more pregnancy speculation.

I’m calling it now that is Pregnant Beyoncé. 😭 https://t.co/a7CVTtb0Ak — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) March 29, 2019

The couple received GLAAD’s Vanguard Award. During her speech, Knowles opened up about her uncle, who helped raise her and sister Solance Knowles, reports USA Today.

“He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting. And witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I have ever lived,” the “Crazy In Love” singer said. “I’m hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other people to live more freely.”

Photo credit: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment