Beverley Mitchell Reveals the Reason She Doesn’t Have Nannies

When it comes to raising her children, Beverley Mitchell is doing it all herself.

The actress spoke to PEOPLE Saturday at the 6th Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop in West Hollywood, California, revealing that she and husband Michael Cameron don’t employ any extra help to raise their two kids, son Hutton Michael, 22 months, and daughter Kenzie Lynne, 3.

“I’ve got an awesome husband and he lets me do what I do,which is amazing,” Mitchell shared. “When I’m working, he takes the time with the kids, and then we switch off.”

In addition to her acting roles, Mitchell also runs her lifestyle blog, Growing Up Hollywood.

“It’s just us and the kids. Family is the priority,” she added. “I really don’t think I want to pay someone else to get to have the time with my kids. I want that time.”

That time includes the holidays, which Mitchell shared are all about together time with her brood.

“We go to Colorado, and it’s just all about spending time with family,” she said. “My husband Michael’s family is from there. We go up to the mountains. We just go and enjoy the cold weather.”

Mitchell continued, “We’re not all about the presents, [but] my favorite present that I always give out are picture books. That’s what I love.”