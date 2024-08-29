Ben Affleck Reportedly Unhappy With Jennifer Lopez Spoiling His Kids Amid Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have intertwined their families a lot over the last few years, and a source close to Affleck says he is not thrilled about the way she is treating his children during their divorce. The insider told InTouch that Lopez is "spoiling" his three kids when she sees them, and he believes it is undermining his rules to some extent. They noted that this was true even before the breakup, but it is becoming more of an issue now.

"They have always had vastly different styles of parenting," the source said. "Ben spoils them from time to time and gives them their favorite treats, but J. Lo really showers them with gifts like nobody's business. She's very much a Disneyland stepmom. She's always picking up treats for them, she always seems to know just what will make them happy and gets a real kick out of making them smile."

Family life is important to both stars, and the source said that Affleck is "obviously very pleased and grateful that she's been so kind to the kids and going out of way to stay close to them." They went on: "She's showing a lot of class, and it's gone a long way to softening him towards her. He was being really tough on her, but he's really impressed just how much maturity and kindness she's shown his kids and he admits it's made him see her in a better light." Still, they said that Lopez's generosity comes off a "little bit awkwardly" to Affleck, "because he does worry his kids are going to expect that type of treatment all the time from him and from their mom."

"That's just not the way he wants to raise them long term," the source said. "It's okay right now while they're going through this tough time, but the last thing he wants is to raise spoiled kids, so it's a little tough."

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The family reportedly got along seamlessly during Affleck and Lopez's relationship, and over the summer Violet was even spotted spending time with Lopez in spite of the breakup.

Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20 – the two-year anniversary of her wedding to Affleck. She listed their date of separation as April 26, which matches up with the reports going all the way back to early May stating that Affleck was living apart from Lopez in a rental house. They have since sold their marital mansion and purchased new homes for themselves, and Lopez filed for divorce without the aid of a lawyer. This may indicate that they already have an arrangement in mind for the division of wealth and assets.