Ben Affleck Admits His 6-Year-Old Son’s Bedroom Makeover Creeps out Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner was not a fan of 6-year-old son Samuel’s room makeover courtesy of ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Triple Frontier actor opened up about the makeover he gave his son’s room after discovering that he wasn’t a New England Patriots football fan, revealing that his ex-wife thought the result of his interior design skills was “creepy.”

The decorating was prompted after Affleck took his kids to a Patriots game and explained “the whole history” of being a fan of Boston’s football team only to discover that his 6-year-old son was not a Patriots fan, the actor said.

“Dad, you’re from Boston, I’m from L.A.,” Affleck recalled Samuel telling him. “I had like a full existential crisis. I failed, I’m a bad father. This is a disaster.”

“There’s a certain sort of tragic pain that you carry with you as a person from Boston that you expect to imbue to your children that they’re gonna carry on,” he explained. “Like, we suffer through the cold and the misery, and we lose big sporting events.”

To “help him understand where he comes from,” Affleck undertook a major project: giving Samuel’s room a complete makeover.

The Oscar winning actor called up a number of his friends to help him out, and they quickly got to work with the extreme makeover, which included a Tom Brady painting on one wall, an “emblem for the greatest sports franchise in the history of sports” on another, as well as a “gigantic football bisected by a slide.”

The final result did not win over everyone, though, with Affleck revealing that one item in the room left his ex-wife feeling a bit unnerved.

“My ex-wife thinks it’s creepy,” Affleck told Kimmel of Garner’s reaction to a chair shaped like Tom Brady’s helmeted head.

Along with Samuel, the former couple, who tied the knot in 2005, also share daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10.

Affleck and Garner announced that they were separating in 2015, though their divorce was not finalized until the fall of 2018.

“Dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn’t affect their kids,” the former couple waited to officially settle their divorce until Affleck had completed his most recent stint in rehab, which marked his third time going to rehab in 20 years. Affleck had entered treatment in August, and their divorce was settled in October.