Beloved ‘Santa Clause’ Actress Welcomes Baby Boy

One Santa Clause actress received the ultimate gift during the holiday season. Liliana Mumy started off the new year welcoming a baby boy.

The actress’ father announced to his Instagram account that her son made his debut. In a Jan. 8 post, he captioned the picture of the baby sleeping in a diaper, “We are happy to share the news that Nathan now has a baby brother. Welcome Charlie.”

In a video, his older brother is holding him. Family members assist in the sweet moment.

Ironically, Charlie is one of the main character’s names in Santa Clause. Liliana, 31, starred as Lucy Miller in the second and third films of The Santa Clause trilogy. Other major credits include her role as Jessica Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen and its sequel.

She is the daughter of Eileen Joy Mumy, a childbirth educator, and actor/musician Bill Mumy. Her older brother is actor Seth Mumy.

She became engaged to Ben Perlmutter in 2021.They wed in September 2023 and had their first son in November of the same year.

Her father Bill is often sharing family moments on social media. Last month, he took to Instagram with an important request. “A FAVOR PLEASE, folks,” he captioned his update. “I’m asking for prayers, good thoughts, and positive energy sent to my wonderful daughter-in-law, Alexa. She’s having open heart surgery tomorrow morning, and all your support will be very much appreciated. Thank you kindly. ✌️❤️🙏🏻.” Alexa married Bill’s son, Seth, in 2016. They share two daughters.

Liliana’s Instagram account is private. However, her current profile photo shows her holding her eldest son.In The Santa Clause 2: The Mrs. Clause, released in 2002, the film follows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), who has been in the role of Santa for the past eight years, and is shocked when he learns his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd), landed on the naughty list, and learns that he must marry by Christmas Eve, which is just a month away, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever.