'Never ever felt love like this,' the BBC radio presenter wrote as she announced the arrival of her first baby with partner Cameron McAllister.

Gemma Cairney is officially a mom! The BBC radio presenter, 39, welcomed her first child with partner Cameron Mcallister earlier this month, Cairney sharing the exciting news in a Friday, Aug. 23 Instagram update alongside a sweet snapshot of her newly expanded family of three.

"TWO WEEKS of the best madness, blessings, bliss, breathes, prayers, tears & momentous delirium," Cairney, who has appeared on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6 Music, captioned a phoot showing herself cradling her newborn as Mcallister doted on them. "I can't offer enough thanks to our friends / kin, midwives, soothsayers, staunch support! Never ever felt love like this. We are a fresh fam of 3, yipeeeeeeeee."

News of the little one's arrival sparked plenty of congratulations for the new parents. TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon commented, "Cannot wait to meet her xx," with former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore writing, "Congrats so happy for ya! Xxx." Fellow radio star Fearne Cotton added, "Heaven ending so much love to you gorgeous woman." Singers Pixie Lott and Annie Lennox, as well as Laura Mvula and Dawn O'Porter," also sent the couple congratulations.

The little one marks the first for Cairney and Mcallister, who owns an independent coffee project. The couple first met in Malawi, per the Daily Mail, and announced earlier this year that they were growing their family. In the months leading up to their baby's arrival, Cairney documented her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing frequent photos of her growing baby bump. In a May 28 post showing her from the side, she wrote, "What an extraordinary time. Making, growing, connecting." Sahring a photo snapped just two weeks before she learned she was pregnant, Cairney reflected on her journey to motherhood as she reflected on her career in a June 13 post.

"I had found out I was two weeks pregnant just a few days before this pic was taken in early Dec last year," she wrote in part. "As this new love and transition into Motherhood occurs, I give in to timelines shifting, get ready to go into hibernation, getting to know our baby and re-emerging with a project and mission beyond my wildest dreams five years ago. Whattatime to be alive, I'm in awe."

Cairney is a well-known radio presenter who began her career behind the scenes as a fashion stylist before beginning her radio career at Channel 4 Radio, where she interviewed bands from the biggest summer festivals in 2007. She moved on to Kiss FM in 2008 before going on to join the BBC. She has since gone on to establish a production company, front BBC's television coverage for major music festivals, and is currently writing a new book, per the Mirror.