Behati Prinsloo Shows off Post-Baby Body Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter

Behati Prinsloo Levine looks ready to hit the catwalk just two weeks after giving birth to her new daughter. The 28-year-old stunner showed off her post-baby body in a new Instagram video on Friday.

@natashapoly 🙏🏼 @solidandstriped A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

The video shows Prinsloo dancing in front of a mirror, wearing a one-piece black and white swimsuit. She is also wearing big, cartoonish glasses with animated flowers floating from the top of the video. At one point, she zooms in on her toes.

The video does not include a look at Prinsloo’s new baby with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, Gio Grace Levine. She was born on Feb. 15, the day after Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 21, Prinsloo shared a photo of Gio’s feet, writing “She’s got her dad’s toes.”

Levine and Prinsloo confirmed Gio’s birth on Feb. 16, but released little details at the time. Levine posted a photo of a still-pregnant Prinsloo on Valentine’s Day, writing “My maniac.”

Since Gio’s birth, Levine has surprisingly not mentioned her on his Instagram page. Instead, The Voice coach is chronicling Maroon 5’s trip to Latin America. On Friday, the band went to Ecuador for the first time. Levine accidentally spelled the country’s name as “Equador” on Instagram, which caused a stir among his fans.

On Saturday, he posted a video from Guatemala. The group is performing in the country’s capital, Guatemala City.

The group’s Red Pill Blues Tour with Julia Michaels reaches the U.S. on May 30 with a date in Tacoma, Washington. The tour continues through October, finishing at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14 and 15.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and are also parents to 1-year-old Dusty Rose.

Levine previously told Ellen DeGeneres that Prinsloo was an only child, so she wants to have many more kids.

“I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it,” Levine said. “She was an only child, so look out. She wants like 100 babies, but I don’t know if I can do that.”

You can check out Levine in new episodes of The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.