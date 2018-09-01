‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member Gloria Govan Arrested for Endangering Her Children

Basketball Wives personality Gloria Govan was arrested on Friday following an alarming altercation with her ex-husband, Matt Barnes.

TMZ reports that Govan attempted to pick up her and Barnes’ two sons, Carter and Isaiah, from school on Friday despite it being Barnes’ weekend with the boys.

Govan allegedly tried to pull the boys out of school five minutes early and take them home for the Labor Day weekend. Her Golden State Warriors alum ex then arrived and an altercation ensued.

Barnes pointed out that it was his weekend with Carter and Isaiah and got them into his vehicle. Govan, who is now engaged to Barnes’ former teammate Derek Fisher, then is said have “flown into a rage.”

She began following after Barnes’ vehicle as she screamed and cursed. She also allegedly blocked Barnes’ car.

Someone then called police about Govan’s actions. They arrived and verified Barnes’ custody paperwork then arrested Govan for child endangerment and violating a court order.

The Basketball Wives cast member was later released on a $100,000 bail.

Neither Govan nor Barnes have publicly commented on the incident as of press time.

The VH1 personality’s latest social media statement was an Instagram post on Friday morning. It was a screenshot of a prayer asking for empowerment in the face of struggle. Her caption was a motivational one to any of her followers struggling at the moment.

“Let me tell y’all something… there isn’t a person on this earth that isn’t struggling with something!” Govan wrote. “I don’t care how much money, success, or followers anyone has. We all have problems. You’re not alone. Trust me. Don’t let peoples filtered pictures fool you. God has equipped you, HE has prepared you for everyday. Each day is ordered by him.”

She continued, “You’re going to be ok!!! You will get through this. Trust in your purpose and don’t be afraid to ask for help. A prayer for all of us.”

Govan and Barnes broke up in 2014 and divorce proceedings took place over the course of two years. During that time, Govan got together with Fisher, much Barnes’ distaste. Barnes even punched Fisher in the face after out about the relationship.

The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2016 after some serious financial issues were worked out. Govan and Fisher have since become engaged.