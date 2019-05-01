‘Bachelor’ Couple Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveal Pregnancy Complication: ‘Prayers’

Bachelor couple Lauren Burnham (Luyendyk) and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have revealed some pregnancy complications, and they are asking for “prayers.”
Us Weekly reports that Burnham took to social media and shared a photo of a newborn in breech, then adding a caption that read, “This is what I imagine @babyluyendyk is doing [right now]. She’s been [breech] for over 10 weeks as far as I know. Everyone send your positive vibes/prayers our way to get this munchkin flipped!”
According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, “In the last weeks of pregnancy, a fetus usually moves so his or her head is positioned to come out of the vagina first during birth. This is called a vertex presentation.”
A breech, however, is what “occurs when the fetus’s buttocks, feet, or both are in place to come out first during birth. This happens in 3–4 percent of full-term births.”
The organization goes on to note that while there are many possible factors, “it is not always known why a fetus is breech.”
The ACOG also states that if the baby does not turn on its own, an external cephalic version may be necessary. An ECV “is an attempt to turn the fetus so that he or she is head down. ECV can improve your chance of having a vaginal birth. If the fetus is breech and your pregnancy is greater than 36 weeks your health care professional may suggest ECV.”
One week ago, Burnham posted on her babyluyendyk Instagram account that she was at 34 weeks, which means she has likely hit 35 weeks at this point. If the baby is able to turn on its own in the next week that would be ideal for everyone, but if not, it is possible that her doctors would recommend doing an ECV.
View this post on Instagram
Week 34 and once more I’m writing about this amazing time. Getting a pen and pad in here is definitely harder than speaking in rhyme. All these guesses on what fruit I am now. They tell me I’m the size of a cantaloupe…WOW!😮 Mom, can you believe I’m going to get bigger before I come out? I’m almost 5 pounds, but soon I’ll weigh even more, no doubt. This week we went on our babymoon and what did we do? We explored Bermuda where the beaches are pink and the ocean is light blue. Mom and Dad laughed a lot and I heard my name a few times, I was thinking of giving you a clue within these rhymes. I’d love to stay and rap another verse or two, but it’s Tuesday and I want to get this post live for you. My name is still a surprise and I’d love to keep it that way, if you know it keep your lips sealed and please don’t say. Well this has been fun for little ‘ol me! Until next week, with love, baby ______. #34weekspregnant
Luyendyk and Burnham met on The Bachelor and married in January. This will be the first child for both of them.