‘Bachelor’ Couple Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveal Pregnancy Complication: ‘Prayers’

Bachelor couple Lauren Burnham (Luyendyk) and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have revealed some pregnancy complications, and they are asking for “prayers.”

Us Weekly reports that Burnham took to social media and shared a photo of a newborn in breech, then adding a caption that read, “This is what I imagine @babyluyendyk is doing [right now]. She’s been [breech] for over 10 weeks as far as I know. Everyone send your positive vibes/prayers our way to get this munchkin flipped!”

According to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, “In the last weeks of pregnancy, a fetus usually moves so his or her head is positioned to come out of the vagina first during birth. This is called a vertex presentation.”

A breech, however, is what “occurs when the fetus’s buttocks, feet, or both are in place to come out first during birth. This happens in 3–4 percent of full-term births.”

The organization goes on to note that while there are many possible factors, “it is not always known why a fetus is breech.”

The ACOG also states that if the baby does not turn on its own, an external cephalic version may be necessary. An ECV “is an attempt to turn the fetus so that he or she is head down. ECV can improve your chance of having a vaginal birth. If the fetus is breech and your pregnancy is greater than 36 weeks your health care professional may suggest ECV.”

One week ago, Burnham posted on her babyluyendyk Instagram account that she was at 34 weeks, which means she has likely hit 35 weeks at this point. If the baby is able to turn on its own in the next week that would be ideal for everyone, but if not, it is possible that her doctors would recommend doing an ECV.

Luyendyk and Burnham met on The Bachelor and married in January. This will be the first child for both of them.