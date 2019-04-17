‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Picked a ‘Unique’ Baby Name

Newlyweds Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham can’t wait to meet their first baby, and The Bachelor alums even have a creative name picked out already!

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the couple revealed they’re “really excited” to meet their daughter due in June.

“We’re really, really excited to meet her. It’s been a long time coming,” Burnham, 26, told the outlet. “I’ve been pregnant for seven-ish months, so it’s about time to get my body back and to meet our baby. We’re really happy.”

“I think it’s cool, you know?” Luyendyk added. “We’re experiencing being new parents, so we’re on all the apps, learning about the development of the baby, and it’s just been an awesome ride so far. I can’t wait for her to come.”

The parents-to-be, who met and got engaged during Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor that aired in 2018, even chose a name for their little one, saying that despite deciding around Christmas, they were keeping it quiet until the birth.

Burnham teased to the outlet, It was a name we kind of tweaked into something unique. We don’t really know anybody who’s named that.”

We certainly know some of the names the couple decided not to choose, as they dished to Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast Almost Famous about their “no” list.

“We have quite a list of names, yeah,” Burnham said, with Luyendyk adding, “There’s this [naming] app that you can swipe left or right, a lot like Tinder.”

The pregnant reality star added, “I’m at almost 600 nos … No Arie Jr. Jr.” and while now the couple know they’re having a little girl, Luyendyk said at the time, “If it’s a boy, no Jr. Jr. And [if it’s a girl], no Ariel.”

The couple announced in November 2018 they were expecting to Us Weekly.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham said. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

“We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives,” Luyendyk added.

