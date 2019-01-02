Baby No. 4 Is a Boy for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are thinking blue.

On Wednesday, news broke that the famous couple are expecting their fourth child together via a gestational carrier. News of the pregnancy was confirmed to Us Weekly by several inside sources, who also claimed that the baby on the way is a little boy.

Baby boy West is due to arrive sometime in May, though neither Kardashian nor West have commented on the news yet.

According to sources, the couple had a single embryo left, a male, after welcoming their third child together in January, daughter Chicago.

In an interview with Elle just months after Chicago’s birth, the KKW Beauty founder opened up about the surrogacy process, including the decision to have a female embryo transferred to her surrogate rather than a male embryo.

“It’s a really tricky thing,” she said. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

During that same interview, Kardashian also explained her decision to welcome Chicago, and any future children, via surrogacy, a decision that she and West made following complicated the births of their two oldest children, daughter North and son Saint.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck,” she explained. “That’s what women usually die from in childbirth—you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out—it’s so disgusting—the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful… It was traumatic.”

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she was unsure if she would be having another child anytime soon, she did claim that her ideal number of children is four, and she doesn’t “think I could handle more than that.”

As for her three other children, North was already keeping her fingers crossed for a boy well before the pregnancy news was announced.

“She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world,’” the reality star said on Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal of North’s outlook on the current family dynamic. “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom…we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’”