Ayesha Curry Shares First Full Face Photo of 1-Month-Old Baby Canon

Stephen and Ayesha Curry sure make cute babies together.

Ayesha took to Instagram Thursday to share the first photo of her newborn son, Canon’s face, one month after they welcomed him to the world.

“How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?!” Ayesha captioned two photos of the baby boy — who clearly takes after his dad, Steph Curry. “Finally, [Stephen Curry] has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon.”

Canon W. Jack Curry was born on July 2, joining big sisters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3.

Since his birth last month, little Canon has reportedly already taken over the Curry household, Entertainment Tonight writes, but his big sisters don’t seem to mind. Ayesha gushed over her daughters in another Instagram post last week, while revealing July 27 was her actual due date.

“Our little man decided to make his grand appearance super early at 36 [weeks] completely healthy and for that we are forever grateful!” she wrote. “It’s been an interesting 3 ish weeks settling in to being a family of 5! The girls have been but a dream.”

“There have been lots of ups and downs though on my end. Wrapping my head around the fact that he was already here, struggles with nursing(which I hadn’t experienced in the past) and of course coming to the realization that I do in fact only have two hands and what seems like half a brain,” Ayesha continued. “Just keeping it real, you lose a little bit with each baby and it never comes back ahah! I’m full of emotion today and just trying to soak in all of this new baby goodness because time feels like it’s flying already! Anyone else can’t get enough of that new baby smell?”

The pair announced the birth on social media in early July.

“My heart is FULL,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white pic of Riley and Ryan holding their new baby brother. “God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

The couple first revealed that they were expecting another baby in February with an adorable post on social media.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?!” Ayesha wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a shirt reading “Preggers.” “Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie!”

Ayesha’s pregnancy was tough at times, however. In April, she revealed on Instagram that she had been to the hospital a number of times during her pregnancy.