'Avengers' Star Josh Brolin Welcomes Second Daughter on Christmas Day

Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Boyd, were blessed with a Christmas baby as the two welcomed their second child on the holiday. The couple, who announced in July that Boyd was expecting and was ready for a December baby, shared the news on Sunday that Chapel Grace Brolin had been welcomed into the world. Boyd shared a photo on Instagram, calling her their “little Christmas evening angel” after she gave birth to her around 6 p.m. on Friday.

On his account, the Avengers actor explained the reason behind their daughter’s name. “Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels,” Brolin wrote underneath a photo of the baby wrapped up in its blanket. “Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to give thanks.” The unique name was well-received among his followers who quickly flooded his post saying that they were big fans of their selection. “Obsessed with her name,” one user commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

Another wrote, “She’s perfect and so is her name.” Their first child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Westlyn, also saw the father make a special post on his Instagram and gave a shoutout to his wife. “Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth…We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy.”

Brolin and Boyd tied the knot in 2016 with a September wedding in North Carolina. A year later, Brolin appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan where he looked back on the big day. He told the talk show hosts that he was very involved in the planning, noting that he was very involved with the decisions which included a more intimate outdoor gathering at the Chattanooga Club. Brolin, who had a previous marriage with Diane Lane for eight years, has been very open about the impact Boyd has had on his life, including some very sentimental Instagram posts. One of those was to commemorate their wedding day in which he said his “life shines brightly because of you.”

Brolin, who famously starred in The Goonies, also has two kids from his first marriage to Alice Adair. In total, the actor has a 32-year-old son, a 26-year-old daughter and a 2-year old daughter and a newborn with his current wife.