Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Pregnant With First Child Together

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin are expecting their first child together. The 50-year-old Deadpool 2 star announced his wife’s pregnancy on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of Kathryn and her growing bump.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats,” he wrote in the caption, revealing the two are expecting a baby girl. He also shared a selfie of the couple. He added the hashtags #jbkbstucktogether, #lilbeanterritory and #loveisaslovedoes.

Kathryn then made her own pregnancy announcement. “Something’s cookie… Baby Girl Brolin on the way,” she wrote on Instagram.

While Baby Girl Brolin will be the couple’s first child together, Josh also has two children (son Trevor, 29, and daughter Eden, 24) from his marriage to Alice Adair, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1994. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane from 2004 until 2013.

The pregnancy announcement comes almost two years after Josh and Kathryn tied the knot in a romantic North Carolina wedding ceremony. Guests at the ceremony included Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Josh’s father James Brolin and his wife, Barbra Steisand.

“The best thing is I don’t understand when people don’t want to be around their wives,” the Milk actor told Us Weekly in November. “I don’t really care to understand that.”

Josh told E! News ahead of the September 2016 wedding that he may have been getting too involved in the planning of the ceremony.

“I’m the guy who has to force himself to back off!” he told E! News in 2016 about helping with wedding plans. “I’m such a control freak and I want to control everything.”

“It’s not even that I want to control it—I just want to be in the middle of it,” he continued. “I want to be in the nucleus of it because that’s the fun part. That’s the nectar.”

The Avengers actor and Kathryn, his former assistant, began dating in March 2013. After they were engaged in May 2015, the couple traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate.

“They were kissing each other a lot, had their arms around each other,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “Super affectionate all night.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kathrynbrolin