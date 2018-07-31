‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Reportedly Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Audrey Roloff is reportedly pregnant again, having her second child with husband Jeremy Roloff.

The report comes from Radar Online, and cites a source close to the couple. Audrey, 27 years old, gave birth to their daughter Ember just 10 months ago. Now, insiders say she is officially expecting again, and she has even informed the rest of the Little People, Big World family.

Some felt that Matt Roloff, Jeremy’s father, implied that the family was growing in a cryptic Instagram post on Monday night.

“Today was a crazy day,” the 56-year-old Roloff patriarch wrote. “I could explain. But better to just leave it at that. I’m going to sleep a happy grandpa.”

The caption accompanied a photo of Audrey smiling beside Jeremy as the two sat on a tractor. Jeremy held their daughter up on his lap. Audrey’s first pregnancy was documented on the most recent season of Little People, Big World. She gave birth in September, meaning that Ember’s first birthday is fast approaching.

Unfortunately, if Audrey is indeed pregnant again it may be a more private affair this time around. Earlier this month, she and Jeremy announced that they were stepping away from the family reality show entirely after 14 years on the air.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote in an Instagram post. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”

“We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you,” his note went on. “You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

Though they are leaving TLC behind, the couple is not necessarily leaving their fame behind. They have announced that they are working together on a book documenting their marriage, and continue to run their website, Beating 50 Percent.

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” Jeremy continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

“Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you,” Jeremy concluded. “Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”