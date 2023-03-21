Ashley Graham Reveals Husband Made Major Parenting Decision

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, are not planning on having more children. In a new podcast interview, the supermodel revealed that Ervin, 32, had a vasectomy. The couple is parents to son Isaac, 3, and 14-month-old twins Malachi and Roman.

"We're in full vasectomy mode. He's shooting blanks now. I don't have to be on the pill, thank God," Graham, 35, said in the most recent episode of the Milk Drunk by Bobbie podcast, via Yahoo! Life. She added that the procedure is "so easy" for men. "It's like the easiest thing," Graham said. "Justin went shopping with me right after. He was not laid up in bed. He iced it."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Graham shared an update on her life as a mother of three. She said her mother, Linda Graham, has been a big help. "I just kept looking at my mom-whether it was an outward thank you or an inward thank you, it was like a constant [gratitude], because she was right by my side up until recently," Graham explained, via Parade. Graham's mother has been her "ride or die for the past three years," she said.

Graham added that experiencing body changes during her pregnancy with twins was "probably the hardest thing" for her. "Up until recently, I didn't really care to start working out or eating healthy because I just kind of was in this mode of 'I just have kids to take care of, I don't have myself to take care of,'" Graham told the podcast hosts.

Graham shared the first photos of her twins in February 2022, showing herself breastfeeding. While on The Daily Show last month, Graham told guest host Chelsea Handler she stopped breastfeeding Malachi and Roman, a decision she has had to defend. She stopped five months after they were born and they are "so strong and so happy" on formula.

"With my first kid, I was like, 'I can only breastfeed! This is the right way!'" Graham told Handler. "Then I had the twins, and I was like, 'I'm not doing this. This is not working here. Both of you want both of these? This is a lot of work.'" Graham later added that she doesn't think other people should tell parents how to feed their kids.

Graham joked that her sons left her "fully depleted" of everything after nursing them. "Your body fills up with a nutrition, and then the baby sucks it out of you," Graham said. "You get acne, the weight doesn't come off, [and] your boobs go down to here when you're done."

Graham was part of ABC's Oscars red carpet coverage on March 12 and was at the center of a viral interview with Hugh Grant. The actor didn't seem very interested in speaking with her. "My mother always told me to kill 'em with kindness," Graham later said when asked about the viral moment.