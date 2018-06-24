Ashley Graham and Her Mother Are Twins in Matching Swimsuits

Ashley Graham wished her mother, Linda, a happy birthday on Friday by posting a photo of the two of them in matching swimsuits.

“[Happy birthday] to one hot MAMA!” Graham wrote. “[I love you so much],” she added with a string of kissing emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Graham tagged her mother, who has been a major part of some recent campaigns, in the post. The two modeled swimwear in a pattern of white, purple, pink and blue with a smattering of other colors and designs spread throughout. Graham herself wore a string bikini while her mother showed off a one-piece suit with laces down the front and cut-outs in the sides.

“Girl, you at so stunning!” commented one fan. “You’ve truly helped me love my body, regardless of my size. Thank you.”

“Shut the front door is that your sister,” wrote another.

The two women were grinning broadly in the photo, leaving little doubt that they were enjoying some happy mother-daughter quality time.

Linda Graham has become a central part of her daughter’s swimwear line, Swimsuits for All. Graham has said that she is not only excited for her mother to show women her age what they can wear, but she is overjoyed to bring her mom into the profession she loves so much.

“[My mother] was with me from the start and helped me through all the trials and tribulations it took to get to this point, so being able to have her actually in front of the camera with me and modeling my designs felt like such a surreal moment,” she told Vogue back in February, when the campaign first launched. “When they came to me with the [concept,] I was like, ‘That is such a good idea, don’t even ask her — I’m going to tell her! She has no choice!’”

“I had never put on a string bikini. Ever,” Graham’s mother admitted. “Here I am at 53 years old and in a hot pink string bikini, but I was kind of in love with that swimsuit!”

The product line was lauded in the fashion world for its inclusive and body-positive message, as well as for providing a larger amount of choices for an underserved demographic. The addition of Linda Graham to the photo shoots helped to drive home the family-friendly, all-ages idea behind the Swimsuits For All campaign.

Graham’s mother is still modelling, posing side by side with her daughter in endless Instagram posts. In May she captioned one post “Model by association,” adding the hashtag “do it for the Graham.” She has amassed nearly 43,000 followers who love her bold yet humble personality.