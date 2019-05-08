Archie’s Royal Title Officially Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first royal child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will not have a royal title until Prince Charles himself becomes king.

According to CNN’s Max Foster, the new parents have elected to forgo the courtesy title of His Royal Highness (HRH) or prince, meaning that the newest member of the royal family will simply be known as , Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The little bundle of joy will, however, “automatically become ‘Prince Archie Harrison’ when Charles becomes King.”

Interesting signal from the Sussexes. They have elected not to use courtesy titles at this time for their son, though he does automatically become ‘Prince Archie Harrison’ when Charles becomes King. pic.twitter.com/Wxj2ShCrdU — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) May 8, 2019

The littlest member of the royal family made his way into the world at 5:26 a.m. local time on Monday, May 6, officially taking his seat as seventh in line to the British Throne.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” a statement from Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” it added.

While the duke had admitted following the birth that they were still thinking of names, the couple revealed just two days later, on Wednesday, May 8, that they had chosen the moniker Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a name that lacks any royal titles.

The absence of an HRH or prince title was a given leading up to the birth, as the small royal’s great-great-great-grandfather, King George V, limited titles within the royal family in 1917, meaning that as a great-grandchild of the Queen, little Archie is too far down the line of succession to be an HRH.

“The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms,” the decree read.

Although the Queen could have overruled the decree, allowing the little one to have a title as she did with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, it had long been speculate that Harry and Markle would opt to forego giving their child, and any future children to come, an official title.