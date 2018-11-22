April Love Geary Makes NSFW Statement With Throwback Nursing Photo

April Love Geary is stirring up all kinds of drama this week, and her latest photo will surely cause more conversation.

Geary, who is dating Robin Thicke, took to Instagram to share yet another photo of herself breastfeeding the couple’s infant daughter, Mia Love Thicke.

This one was a bit different than her previous snaps, as it was a throwback photo. In particular, it was a look back at the first time Mia latched onto Geary’s breast.

“The first time my baby girl latched onto my nipple. I was honestly so nervous that it wouldn’t go well but she latched on instantly,” Geary wrote. “I was so happy. There’s really nothing like the bond a mother shares with her baby while she breastfeeds.”

From there, the 23-year-old model pushes back against those who sexualize the act of nursing, especially those who have been sending hate towards her.

“It’s such a shame that the world sexualizes a woman’s breast so much,” she wrote. “Boobs are for babies, not your husband. And to the women who can’t have babies/breastfeed/etc, your boobs are yours. Your body is yours. If you can’t breastfeed, you are no less than someone who can. Every mothers journey is going to be different but that’s what makes our lives so special.”

Her recent breastfeeding photos have causing commotion online and have brought out many critics.

TV personality Chanelle Hayes took to Twitter on Sunday to bash Geary over one of the aforementioned photos. Hayes felt the photo was unnecessary and “strange.”

“I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby, but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?!” Hayes wrote. “Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need??”

I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?! Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need?? #opinions — Chanelle Hayes (@chanellejhayes) April 22, 2018

Geary was not going to let the hate go unanswered. She took to Instagram to share a topless photo taken by Hayes, which she framed as proof Hayes was a hypocrite.

“Hey Chanelle Hayes, maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” Geary wrote. “Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama.”

Hayes popped into the comments to defend herself. She said it was all right for her to take the topless photo since it was a part of her job. She added that Geary had no reason to post it, so she should not have.

“Missing the point hun. I did that as a job my boobs HAD to be in pictures,” Hayes wrote. “If and when I’m feeding my child I just get on with it. No issues whatsoever with breastfeeding anywhere I just don’t understand why you feel the need to post a pic of yourself doing it. You don’t need a medal, you breastfeed, well done.”

She continued, “I spent a whole train journey from London to Leeds pumping breast milk for my son but I didn’t feel the need to post a snap of it. Just cannot understand the need? Anyway, each to their own you look beaut and so does your little baba. Congrats on ur new arrival.”

The photo in question shows Geary breastfeeding Mia while lying down in bed. Geary is topless in the photo and covers the breast not being used to nurse.

She captioned the photo, “MOM pic by baby daddy, Robin Thicke.”

The photo, which has been liked more than 6,000 times, caused a storm in the comments. Some were all for the model’s attempt to normalize breastfeeding, but others thought the photo was indecent.

Geary took to her Instagram story to seemingly reply to all the haters that were chiming in at the time.

“It’s just a boob,” she wrote. “Calm down y’all.”