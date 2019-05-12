How Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead Celebrated Mother’s Day

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, celebrated Mother’s Day with a father-daughter date.

Birkhead shared a photo of the two together at a restaurant in St. Matthews, Kentucky.

“Hanging out with Dannielynn and her friend on Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mom’s out there. Video games and movies,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “Happy [Mother’s] Day 2019.”

Fans were happy to see the duo having a fun time together and sharing a look at their close bond.

“God Bless!! You and your little girl have such a Special bond and she is Adorable,” one fan replied.

“Happy Mother’s Day to single parents being mom and dad, like us. Have a great day,” another wrote.

“Happy Mothers Day to you (and to Anna in the sky!).. hope you guys have a blast playing games and watching movies,” another wrote.

“Happy Mother’s day to an exceptional Father who is doing an amazing job of filing both shoes and ALWAYS putting his baby girl first,” another fan tweeted. “Her momma is so proud of the awesome job you are doing at keeping her humble and grounded!”

Dannielynn, 12, was last seen at Kentucky Derby events last week. She and her father attended the 31st annual Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala the night before the race.

They also walked the red carpet ahead of the race, with Dannielynn wearing the same pink hat her mother wore at the 2004 Kentucky Derby.

Birkhead and Dannielynn have made annual appearances at the Kentucky Derby since 2010, as Birkhead met Smith at the 2003 derby. Birkhead also calls rural Kentucky home.

Smith died in February 2007 at age 39, when Dannielynn was only 5 months old.

In 2017 interviews, Birkhead said Dannielynn is enjoying growing up out of the spotlight. He said there have been offers from brands and ad agencies, but aside from a Guess campaign, she has not shown interest in modeling.

“I think here in Kentucky is as normal as you can get. She loves school. She loves her friends,” Birkhead told Inside Edition ahead of the 10th anniversary of Smith’s death. “I just hope that she dreams big and accomplishes a lot.”

Birkhead also jokingly told Entertainment Tonight Dannielynn was pressuring him to date.

“We went to a swim party and it was a bunch of moms and I felt out of place, sitting there going, ‘I can do this,’ [while] they’re all gossiping,” Birkhead said in 2017. “Then Dannielynn comes over, takes my foot and slides it next to the mother’s foot next to me. She says, ‘Y’all need to get to know each other.’ It’s cute when she tries to push me out of the house and get me to date and do things.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Larry Birkhead