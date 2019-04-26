Anna Duggar Pregnant and Expecting Sixth Child With Husband Josh

Six kids and counting! Anna Duggar husband Josh are expecting their sixth child.

The TLC personalities broke the news Friday, revealing they expect the arrival of baby No. 6 in fall 2019.

“We couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement. “We continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

The couple tied the knot in September 2008 and already share Mackynzie,9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 19 months.

Duggar also shared her exciting news on social media, with a series of showing herself, Josh and the kids assembling a word puzzle breaking the news to fans.

At the end of the video, the puzzle spelled out “New Baby Coming This Fall,” with all the kids sharing their excitement at the joyous news.

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!” Duggar wrote in the touching video, adding the hashtag, “little duggars.”

Fans of the reality television family took to social media to share send well wishes to the family, as they prepare to welcome a new member.

“Congratulations Anna and Josh. You have such a sweet family. God bless you all!!” one fan wrote on the comments’ section of the video.

“Ahhh…my daughter and I will start guessing ‘M’ names now!!!! Congrats!” another user wrote, clearly seeing the pattern.

“Congratulations!! Cute announcement!! Such a blessing,” a third fan posted.

Duggar’s in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also shared their congratulations to the couple in a statement to the outlet.

“We are so happy for Josh & Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild! Each child is a blessing from God! Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman!” The proud grandparents said. “Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children’s lives. Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason are so excited to have a little sibling on the way! God is at work in their sweet little family! He has blessed them with another child! What a gift! The best days for their family are still ahead!”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.