Angelina Jolie Goes Blonde in Marvel's 'The Eternals' First Look

✖

Marvel fans are loving their first look at Angelina Jolie as she transforms into Thena, a 4,000-year-old superhero, for the much-anticipated Chloé Zhao film The Eternals. The Maleficent actress stuns with blonde locks and a glowing gold sword in the first footage from the comic book blockbuster released by Marvel Studios as part of a three-minute highlight reel celebrating what's to come in the MCU.

In addition to Jolie, fans also got a glimpse at the film's other stars, including Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani. "When you love something, you fight for it," Hayek says in a voiceover as her character is seen riding a horse, before the full superstar cast flashes onto the screen. Jolie's character is then seen with her flowing platinum blonde hair and a glowing golden sword before Chan declares, "We're the ones who change everything."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Also shown in the highlight reel is upcoming footage from Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel, which now has the official title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the death of the franchise's star, Chadwick Boseman, in August following a private cancer battle. Also previewed was the Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels, with both films set for release in 2022. The third movie in the Ant-Man franchise is officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy's third film is going with the classic Vol. 3. Both of those films are set for release in 2023. Also getting fans talking is the tease of a possible Fantastic Four reboot, as the clip showed the Marvel logo on top of a glowing blue number 4.

The Eternals footage comes just a week after Zhao made history as the second woman in general and first woman of color to win the Best Director Oscar for Nomadland. Jolie previously gushed over working with the director to Cinema Blend: "I was very, very happy. Very, very happy. I think she’s a special director, She’s a really interesting woman. She’s very thoughtful, very serious about her work. And I think she’s bringing a new voice through her films, and I think to Marvel. So I’m very excited for people to see it." Marvel head Kevin Feige also raved about bringing Zhao's vision and voice into the cinematic universe in a recent interview with Variety, calling the film a "very bold and very ambitious sprawling 7,000-year story of humanity and our place in the cosmos."