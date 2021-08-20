Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram With Emotional First Post

✖

Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram for a very good reason. The Eternals actress, who has a long history of working with philanthropic organizations, made her debut with a heartfelt post titled "Letter From An Afghan Girl." Jolie decided to use her social media platform -- she gained 2.3 million followers in a matter of hours -- to speak out about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan," Jolie wrote. "Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

"I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago," the Maleficent actress continued. "It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

"Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it," Jolie concluded. "Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me."

According to an inside source, Jolie was only interested in joining the social media platform as a way to raise awareness for different humanitarian issues. "Angie felt compelled to join in a moment when women and young people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely," an insider told Entertainment Tonight. "From her point of view, if she’s able to be a part of the effort to amplify their voices, then she felt it was reason enough to join and use her platform."