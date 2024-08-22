Angelina Jolie Reportedly 'Cut off Communication' From Dad Jon Voight

After years of a rollercoaster relationship, Angelina Jolie remains estranged from her father, fellow actor Jon Voight. A source tells OK! Magazine: "Despite previous attempts at reconciliation, Jon's loose lips have pushed Angie to cut off communication once more. He just can't help himself. Angie has made it very clear she doesn't want him talking about her private life — but he keeps opening his big mouth."

Their latest rift comes ater Voight voiced his disagreement with his daughter's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. He supports Israel, specifically after the country responded to Hamas' October 7 attacks. Jolie, a longtime refugee activist, remains outspoken about Israel's killing of women and children in Gaza.

"She has been exposed to propaganda," Voight said during an interview with Variety, last month. "She's been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she's enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees."

He added: "Angie, I think she hasn't been available to this information because in Hollywood people don't share this kind of stuff. They're way off. They have no idea what's going on. It's a bubble."

He then referred to went activists who have embraced the U.N. position of it being more than 5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank as "naive."

"They're dupes who never get outside of their bubble," he said, adding that his daughter is part of the group he refers to as "naive dupes." He added: "It comes from ignorance, like everything else. It's like, why are these kids in the universities siding with Hamas, right? It's because of ignorance. They don't know the story."

As for why he has yet to try and reconcile with his famous daughter, he says, "It's hard for me to talk to her about this. She doesn't really want to share this kind of stuff, because she's of another mind about it."

This comes amid Jolie's ongoing legal battle with her ex, Brad Pitt. Their son, Pax, was also recently seriously injured in a motorbike accident in Los Angeles. Pax was admitted into the intensive care unit. He was later released but sources say the recovery ahead is a long one. Pitt is now reportedly estranged from his six children, which has been the case reportedly since he and Jolie split in 2016.