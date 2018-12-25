‘Watch What Happens Live’ Host Andy Cohen ‘Patiently Waiting’ for Birth of First Child

Andy Cohen is eagerly awaiting the birth of his baby! The Watch What Happens Live host shared a update on his journey to fatherhood with fans Monday after last week’s announcement that he was expecting his first baby via a surrogate.

The 50-year-old Bravo boss shared a selfie of himself and dog, Wacha, cuddling up side by side and “patiently waiting” on Instagram, which Real Housewives fans quickly flocked to in order to share their well-wishes.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman quickly commented, “Love this!” while The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer commented two heart emojis alongside, “About 5 weeks more.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Emily Simpson added, “Congratulations! As soon as you lay eyes on that baby you’ll be overwhelmed with a love you’ve never felt before. Merry Christmas!”

Cohen first announced on Dec. 20 that he was expecting his first child on an episode of WWHL.

“Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own. To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends. You have supported me through almost 10 years of Live. This has been an incredible joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride,” he said on the show

“And throughout it, I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life — I overshare and expect everyone to do the same.”

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” Cohen revealed to the cheers of the audience. “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

He continued, “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.

“So happy holidays and happy New Year to all of you. I’m going to see you on New Year’s Eve on CNN,” he concluded. “Here’s to 2019. Thanks, everybody.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Andy Cohen