Andy Cohen Reveals He’s Expecting First Child via Surrogate

Andy Cohen is going to be a father — and sooner than you might think. The Watch What Happens Live host revealed on Thursday’s episode that he’s expecting his first child via surrogate.

At the end of the final broadcast of the year, in front of OG Real Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice, he made the emotional announcement.

“I am full of so much gratitude,” the 50-year-old started out.

View this post on Instagram 💗💗💗 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Dec 20, 2018 at 9:23pm PST

“Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own. To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends. You have supported me through almost 10 years of Live. This has been an incredible joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride,” he said, speaking to the camera.

“And throughout it, I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life — I overshare and expect everyone to do the same.”

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” Cohen revealed emotionally, to excited squeals and applause from his guests and audience members.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he explained. “Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

“So happy holidays and happy New Year to all of you. I’m going to see you on New Year’s Eve on CNN,” he concluded. “Here’s to 2019. Thanks, everybody.”

In April, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that he was thinking about taking the next steps in his life after turning half a century old.

“I think that the rest of what I need to do is all personal. You know, settling down with someone, you know, now that I’m where I wanna be professionally I think I can relax and kind of set up the rest of my life,” he shared. He then acknowledged that circumstances may be different if he were a woman of the same age.

“I think one of the unfair things about being a man is that you don’t have… the clock is not ticking in the way that it is for women who wanna have kids, and it’s just not fair,” Cohen said. “If I decided that I wanted to start a family right now, I could do it and it’s so much harder for a woman who wants to have her own kids.”

During Thursday night’s broadcast, he did not reveal the sex of the child or whether or not he plans to raise his future child as a single parent; he previously split from partner Clifton Dassuncao. He told ET in March that he’s “single again” and is aiming to find someone who has never heard of The Real Housewives.

He said he wants “someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives.” He added that he’d want a Jewish version of John F. Kennedy, Jr. which he jokingly dubbed, “Jew-FK, Jr.”