Amy Schumer’s Son Gene Wins Halloween With Adorable Old Man Costume

With all the Halloween costumes that have come and gone this year, the clear winner of them all is Amy Schumer‘s 5-month-old son, Gene who totally owned every festive look with his adorable get-up. On Oct. 31, the 38-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram to post three snapshots of her infant boy, admitting she and her husband of one year, Chris Fischer would not be posting any more photos of Gene after this one.

“We are going to teach him to read the news. I’m not gonna post him anymore,” Schumer said, before going on to share a message after the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revealed he wanted to keep a spreadsheet of women’s periods in the state as a way identify what he considered to be failed abortions performed at Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. “But wanted to use this opportunity to tell the women of Missouri that we send them strength and tell Randall Williams that we are watching and so is history and he looks like he needs better nutrition and less rack.”

In the last photos of the tot, Gene can be seen posing with a newspaper as he sports a plaid shirt, striped cardigan, mock glasses, a moustache pacifier, and a grey wig to top off the look.

Fans and friends of Schumer’s took to the comments section of the three photos to gush over the adorable moment.

“Incredible,” Avengers: Endgame actor, Chris Pratt wrote.

“[Oh my God]. Can’t handle this!” her Snatched co-star and on-screen mother, Goldie Hawn responded alongside three crying laughing emojis and three heart emojis.

Jessica Jones star, Krysten Ritter commented: “This is hilarious” alongside laughing emojis.

“Happy Halloween and thank you for using your voice to be funny, smart and teaching us all to pay attention to what’s happening around us,” wrote one fan.

While Schumer has been pretty candid about motherhood and parenting young Gene through a number of images posted to Instagram, her decision to quit posting his photos is a highly applauded one. After all, she joins a long list of stars like, Kristen Bell adn Ashton Kutcher, who are keeping their children’s privacy their number one priority.

“Good call on ‘not posting him anymore’” wrote one fan.

“Totally understand why. Thanks for posting this nugget of perfection!” added another.

