Amy Schumer Shows off C-Section Scar While out in New York City

Amy Schumer gave birth to her first child, son Gene, on May 5, and the comedian has since been characteristically candid about her new life as a mom.

On Wednesday, June 12, Schumer was spotted out in New York City, where she stopped to pose for the paparazzi, proudly lifting up her black T-shirt and pulling down her black sweatpants to show off her C-section scar while flashing a peace sign.

Schumer shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram page, writing, “I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding.#csection #balmain.”

Earlier this week, the new mom went on a hike with her son along for the ride in a stroller, with Schumer wearing only hospital underwear and a bra. The 38-year-old shared a photo of the outing on Instagram along with a snap of herself cuddling with her son, this time dressed in hospital underwear and a striped top.

“5 weeks,” she wrote. “Hospital underwear for life!”

In a May 11 Instagram post, Schumer opened up about the strength it takes to carry and birth a child, praising women in her empowering message.

“Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy,” she wrote. “Women are the s—. Men are cool and whatever but women are f—ing warriors and capable of anything.”

She also thanked her doula and her doctors before discussing her pregnancy, during which she suffered from Hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful,” she wrote. “But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

“All my friends,” she continued. “Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it’. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper.”

