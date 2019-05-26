Amy Schumer Shares Adorable New Photo With Husband Chris Fischer of Infant Son’s ‘First Bath’

Amy Schumer is keeping her infant son Gene Attell squeaky clean. The comedian shared an adorable photo of herself and husband Chris Fischer giving their newborn his first bath.

In the photo shared on Schumer’s Instagram Story, the 37-year-old is seen cradling Gene in a white blanket, feeding him with a bottle. Both Fischer and Schumer are soaked, with Fischer’s long-sleeve shirt drenched.

“First bath no problem,” Schumer wrote in the caption.

Schumer has never been one to glorify motherhood, especially since welcoming Gene on May 5. She even shared a revealing photo of herself using an automatic breast bump.

“Guys what are we doing tonight?” she asked her followers in the caption.

In an expletive-laced message on May 11, Schumer shared everything she learned about being a mother and her pregnancy.

“Women are the s–. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything,” Schumer wrote. “I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth. What do doulas do? I don’t totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.”

Schumer also called suffering from hyperemesis during her pregnancy was “awful,” but gone the second she gave birth. She suggested her fans donate to Every Mother Counts to help mothers and babies in Guatemala get the same care she received.

“All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it.’ Thank you,” Schumer wrote. “Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana.”

Schumer could not stay away from the stage very long after giving birth. She performed at New York’s Comedy Cellar on May 19. She shared a photo from her performance, which gave Schumer her first taste of mommy shamers who criticized her for going back to work so soon.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night,” Schumer wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of herself using a breast bump and wearing only her underwear.

“Who the fudge would Shame a mom for doing what she does?” actress Selma Blair commented. “And how the hell did you do it?”

“What’s the big deal?” Saturday Night Live comedian Aidy Bryant chimed in. “Just let me try some of the [milk].”

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Schumer