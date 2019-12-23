Amy Schumer Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos of Son’s Birth

Amy Schumer is getting ready to celebrate the new year by reflecting on her favorite moments of 2019, including the birth of her son, Gene Attell. On Sunday, the comedian took to Instagram to celebrate the end of the year, sharing a collage of images that included a never before seen photo from the moments just after she and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together back in May.

“It was a very good year,” Schumer captioned the collage of images, which included an image taken just moments after her Caesarean procedure showing Schumer’s son crying just moments after his birth.

Along with the sweet photo from Gene’s birth, Schumer’s other favorite moments included a trip to the zoo, moments with her husband, and moments with her close friend Bridget Everett.

The sweet post drew many reactions, with fans filling the comments section with praise over the comedian’s amazing 2019.

“I love Gene,” Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote.

“Geeeeeeene,” Everett commented.

“You have to be the most honest woman out there,” wrote one fan. “Wishing you and your family a very merry Christmas.”

“I love how real you are!” another added.

Schumer and her husband welcomed Gene on May 5. The comedian, never shying away from cracking a joke, announced the birth just a day later, the same day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son was born, alongside a hospital photo of herself, Fischer and baby Gene.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer captioned the photo.

Two days later, Schumer revealed her son’s name for the first time. In a photo of the baby being held by his dad, she captioned it, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”

The couple welcomed their son, their first child together, 15 months after they tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony. In October, Schumer and Fischer announced that they were expecting, with the comedian documenting her pregnancy experience with her fans on social media.

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer battled severe nausea and frequently talked about her difficulties, which included a hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by severe nausea which can lead to dehydration and weight loss. She was even forced to cancel several shows on her tour due to nausea.