Amy Schumer Posts Hilarious Throwback Toilet Photo From Moment She Discovered Her Pregnancy

Amy Schumer is not ashamed to share her most personal moments with the world, and the comedian has done it again by posting a hilarious throwback photo of herself sitting on the toilet, which she claims was the moment she discovered she was pregnant. In the photo, a very surprised Schumer is seated on the commode, with her pants and underwear down around her ankles. A puppy is standing next to her, and both of them appear pretty unsure about what they’re just learned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer on Oct 4, 2019 at 4:55am PDT

In the post caption, Schumer wrote, “[Throwback Thursday] the day I found out I was pregnant in [Jessica Seinfeld’s] bathroom.”

Many of Schumer’s fans have since commented on the photo, with one writing, “If I had a picture, it would look exactly the same [laughing out loud].”

“That’s the look I had so I did 2 more tests to be sure cause I didn’t believe it!!” another follower commented.

“Relatable. Add tears and that was me. Bye bye freedom,” someone else said.

“Get used to having that door open and no privacy in the can,” one other fan offered, then adding a hashtag for “toddler life.”

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their baby boy this past May, with the actress taking to Instagram the following day to announce his arrival. Schumer and Fischer married in February 2018, then in October, they revealed that they were expecting their first child.

View this post on Instagram 10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born. A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 6, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

Her pregnancy was not the easiest, however, as in November 2018 she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis gravidarum, “a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance.”

“Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV),” reads a description of the illness from the American Pregnancy Association.

Schumer learned of her prognosis just before a stand-up show in Texas, which she ultimately had to cancel due to being hospitalized.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of her shows. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” she added.

