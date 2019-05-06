Amy Schumer’s Baby Boy Was Actually Born Before Meghan Markle’s, Despite Later Announcement

Amy Schumer waited until Monday afternoon to announce the birth of her baby boy, but he was actually born before Meghan Markle welcomed her baby across the pond.

Schumer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her baby and husband Chris Fischer still in the hospital. “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer wrote, confirming the baby was born on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced the birth of their baby before Schumer. However, the tiny tot was born Monday morning, after Schumer’s baby.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the British royal family said in a statement. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Aside from both being born in the same week in May, the two babies also do not have names yet, at least publicly known ones. Schumer did not announce her baby’s name, and Prince Harry mentioned that their baby does not have one yet.

“The baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” Harry told reporters Monday. He said the couple is “still thinking about names” and will make another announcement in two days to go along with the first public photos of their baby.

Since the royal couple have not revealed their child’s name yet, betting markets are still open in the U.K. James and Alexander are the favorites with 7/2 odds.

“James and Alexander are the joint favourites at 7/2, both slashed from 12/1 after a flurry of bets on both names in the last few hours,” Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis told the Daily Mail. “They overtake previous favourite for a boy, Arthur which is at 6/1, with two equally traditional names Edward and Oliver at 12/1.”

Like Schumer’s post, the royal birth announcement drew plenty of reactions from celebrities on Instagram. Gwyneth Paltrow shared three heart emojis, while Andrea Barber wrote, “So wonderful! Congratulations!”

“Welcome to the Dad club Harry! Congrats,” Gordon Ramsay wrote.

“Welcome to the world, Little One. Congratulations,” Jordin Sparks added.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined,” Harry said of watching the baby boy’s birth. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled. We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

