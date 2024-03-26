'America's Next Top Model' Star Welcomes Baby Boy

America's Next Top Model Cycle 12 contestant Allison Harvard Burke and husband, Jeremy Burke, have welcomed their first child. The couple shared an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon that included a series of heart-warming photos showing the couple cuddling and holding their newborn baby. Jeremy and Allison announced her pregnancy in November 2023.

Jeremy introduced their little boy to the world in the post's caption. "Welcome to the world, Henry Harvard Burke," he wrote. We are so in love with this little guy. Our lives totally transformed on 2/23/24. Everything changes the moment you look into their eyes. The immediate love we have felt is indescribable."

"It has been an unreal experience watching him come to life these past couple weeks. @alliharvard did such an amazing job. Everyone is healthy, happy and filled with so much love. We've just been home enjoying our little bubble as a new family. We love you, Henry! And we can't wait to see what this life brings you, our beautiful son. The world is yours."

Numerous comments were left on the couple's post congratulating them and cooing over the baby. Fellow ANTM contestant from Cycle 5, Bre Scullark, commented, "He's so alert!!! Thank you so much for bringing him to the other side. Wishing you a restful recovery."

Social strategist and wife of 5 Seconds of Summer singer Michael Clifford, Crystal Leigh, responded, "HOW LUCKY ARE WE THAT WE GET TO BE PARENTS TOGETHER I CANT EVEN BELIEVE it."

"OMG!! Welcome Henry!! We love you!" wrote one user. "@alliharvard & @jeremyburke, congratulations and welcome to the club!! If y'all need anything at all there's an army of parents friends here to help." "Congratulations to you both," posted another. "Nothing like it every in world and only keeps Getting better as they get older. Welcome to the party mom and dad!!!"

Allison rose to fame on America's Next Top Model in 2009, placing second behind Teyana Anderson. While she's made headlines occasionally, the 36-year-old has undoubtedly kept busy since winning the competition.

Shortly after claiming the Cycle 12 runner-up title on ANTM, the Texas native returned to the small screen as a contestant on Cycle 17 of America's Next Top Model All-Stars. Despite her efforts to return to the ANTM competition and earn the coveted title of winner, she was once again crowned runner-up, losing out to Cycle 5's Lisa D'Amato. In 2014, Allison returned for one last appearance on the competition series, appearing as a guest on part one of Season 21's finale.