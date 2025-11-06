‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Welcomes Baby

An America’s Got Talent winner is officially a mother.

Jessica Sanchez has given birth to her first baby with husband Rickie Gallardo.

In a joint Instagram post, the happy couple revealed that Eliana Mae Gallardo was born on Oct. 13, 2025. “From one dream season to the next,” wrote Sanchez. “This time, the most precious one yet. We are grateful beyond words for our baby girl, for the gift of motherhood, and for the love that grows deeper every day.”

She told PEOPLE that baby Eliana is “6 lbs., 12 oz., and 20.5 inches of pure love.” She continued, “The moment I held her, everything around me just stopped. It’s the kind of love you can’t explain – that fills every part of you all at once.”

“These first few days have been emotional, sleepless, beautiful… everything I dreamed of and more,” Sanchez expressed. “We chose the name Eliana because it means ‘God has answered,’ and that’s exactly how she feels. Our answered prayer, our reminder of grace and purpose. I’m healing, learning, and soaking in every second with her. My heart has never been this full.”

Pictured: Jessica Sanchez, Winner of America’s Got Talent Season 20 — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Less than a month before giving birth, Sanchez won Season 20 of AGT. She announced her pregnancy on the show during her audition, where she also revealed she was a contestant during the show’s very first season back in 2006. The then-10-year-old was a semi-finalist before being eliminated, and she finally made it all the way through almost 20 years later. Sanchez was also a favorite on American Idol, where she was a runner-up in Season 11 in 2012 and has returned to the singing competition series numerous times over the years.

Sanchez and Gallardo were together for nine years before getting married in 2021. On Sept. 16, the AGT winner released her newest single, “Two Lines,” which details her pregnancy. Additionally, the song’s artwork includes a beautiful photo of Sanchez showing off her baby bump. She said that before she won America’s Got Talent and was on stage waiting for the results, she was thinking she “‘already won. I’m about to go home, I’m at the end of my pregnancy. I’m going to give birth to a beautiful baby girl and start motherhood.’”