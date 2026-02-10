‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Suffers Devastating Family Loss

American Pickers staple Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of his beloved mother. Her death comes two years after former co-host and longtime friend, Frank Fritz’s death.

Wolfe announced his mother’s passing in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo of her smiling while holding a dog, he said she died after a private battle with cancer.

“Last night we lost the strongest most beautiful woman I will ever know. My mom had been fighting cancer the past four months. My brother and sister and I were by her side when she took her last breath,” he wrote in part. “The pain and sorrow comes in waves and sometimes it all still doesn’t feel real. Everything I have become in my life I owe to her. God I will miss her but I know she’s in a better place. I love you to the moon and back Mama. I will look for those little moments when you still find ways guide us. 🙏”

Condolences poured in. Both fans of Wolfe and famous faces expressed their sorrows.

Her death comes after Wolfe did an interview with The Daily Mail about misconceptions of his relationship with Fritz ahead of his death. The two created American Pickers together and hosted the show alongside one another for 20 seasons. Fritz was set to go on hiatus amid back surgery but never returned.

Rumors of a rift began at the time, with Fritz later alleging publicly he was axed out by Wolfe and had not been in contact with him. There were rumors Fritz was dealing with substance abuse problems.

Fritz died on September 30, 2024 at age 60. He died as a result of complications from a stroke.

“I want people to know – and he would want people to know – that we loved each other like brothers,” Wolfe said of Fritz in the interview, saying their relationship was a “once in a lifetime friendship.” He also said he has by Fritz’s side when he passed.