‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Addresses Rumors of Feud With Late Co-Star Frank Fritz

Two years after Frank Fritz’s death, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is speaking out about their past issues. Fritz, a longtime friend and co-host, died on September 30, 2024, at age 60.

Wolfe was by his side at the time of Fritz’s death. Fritz died as a result of complications from a stroke.

In the years leading up to Fritz’s death, there were rumors the co-hosts were at odds. They reportedly had a falling out behind the scenes. Rumors began when Fritz was mysteriously dropped from the show, and he later alleged that he had been iced out by Wolfe.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Wolfe revealed he didn’t like how the media portrayed he and Fritz’s alleged estrangement but he stayed quiet out of respect for his late friend. “I want people to know – and he would want people to know – that we loved each other like brothers,” he said, saying their relationship was a “once in a lifetime friendship.”

The two came up with the idea for the show together. They were inspired by the British television series Antiques Roadshow and wanted to show that anyone could do similar work, and expose how people could make money from yard sales and such.”It was hands on history,” he said. The show would take five years before it was picked up by a network.

“When American Pickers was being pitched we walked side by side the whole time. It’s important for people to know that I couldn’t have done it without him, and he couldn’t have done it without me,” he said. They co-hosted the show for 21 seasons until 2020 when Fritz left the show to undergo back surgery and never returned.

Fritz also reportedly dealt with substance abuse issues. “The reality of it is Frank was doing a lot of things that he was not supposed to do,” Wolfe explained. “We fought hard for him, and we loved him, and no matter how hard and no matter how much we wanted something for him, he had to make the decision to stop on his own.”

Despite whatever ups and downs the friends went through, Wolfe has fond memories of Fritz. “I wouldn’t be sitting here talking if it wasn’t for him,” he said. “Me and Frank built American Pickers together and when he passed that changed so much of our lives. I’m not talking about the way we made the show. I’m just talking about our lives personally. And you know, that show has led to this show. This is a real tribute to his level of work and passion and commitment that he made, as well, is the reason I’m standing here today.”