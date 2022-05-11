'American Idol' Couple Expecting Baby No. 2

✖

The American Idol family is getting a little bit bigger. Season 16 finalist Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner, who met on the ABC singing competition, are expecting their second child. The 22-year-old country singer announced on Mother's Day that she is pregnant with her and Foehner's second child. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound.

In the post, the soon-to-be mom of two wrote, "another IFE we get to love and cherish" as she went on to add, "Happy Mothers Day!" The "I Hope" singer also revealed that she and Foehner are expecting a baby boy, writing, "my son" alongside a blue heart emoji. Barrett also shared the video on her Instagram Stories. Foehner, meanwhile, shared the news to his own account by posting the same ultrasound video while taking a moment to shed some love on his wife on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride," he wrote. "She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation. Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28."

This will be the second child for Barrett and Foehner, who competed together on season 16 of American Idol and tied the knot in October 2019. After announcing in August 2020 that they were expecting, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Baylah May, in January 2021. Sharing a photo of the sleeping newborn, Barrett wrote at the time, "Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl Baylah May Foehner." Foehner added in his own post, "The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding."

Since officially becoming a mom, Barrett, who was recently nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards, hasn't shied away from discussing motherhood. Back in August, the singer named sleep, or lack of it, as the most difficult part of motherhood, though she called motherhood "a blessing." Speaking to E! News last year, Barrett added that "motherhood is definitely my top priority out of everything," sharing that her daughter is "just my whole entire world now."