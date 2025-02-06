American Idol contestant Emmy Russell is officially a mom! Russell, the granddaughter of late country legend Loretta Lynn, welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Tyler Ward, on Monday, Feb. 3. The new dad shared the news of his family’s adorable new addition in an Instagram video recounting the harrowing near-fatal complications Russell endured after giving birth.

“Just wanna update everybody. Emmy can’t post so I’m posting on her behalf,” Ward, who is also a musician, told fans in a video posted to both of their accounts. “We got to the hospital Wednesday evening when Emmy’s water broke. Gave birth Friday morning at 2:30 am and it was a really really tough situation. She’s still here in the hospital. We almost got discharged, and then this.”

As Ward panned the camera to Russell, the new mom explained that she “got up and I thought I was gonna pass out.” Russell said doctors later informed her that she “lost a liter of blood and I’m gonna have to get a blood transfusion. So, we’re going to text again and see if I have to get more blood. It’s gonna be worth it.”

In a Wednesday update, Russell told her followers that she spent several days in the hospital before being discharged after receiving a blood transfusion.

“I just wanna update you that I got the blood transfusion. I feel so much better. Still pretty weak today, but I had to get two full bags of blood,” she said. “I lost 1.6 liters, so more than a liter. I thought it was just a liter. And they didn’t catch it. So I was there every day, really weak, and so I’ve been missing out on the baby and holding her.”

Russell went on to say, “I’ve been having mental breakdowns, like, every five seconds [from] trying to breast-feed and it just really being hard ‘cause I did not have any energy and the guilt that comes with it.” She also praised Ward for being “such a trooper,” explaining that “literally since I’ve had the blood transfusion before I even knew I was dying, he has changed every diaper, fed her when I couldn’t feed her. He’s literally so hands-on, but I’d like for him to have some time to himself.”

(Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) EMMY RUSSELL

Russell and Ward, who have not yet shared their little one’s name, first announced they were expecting back in December 2024. Russell revealed the news on the Got it From My Mama podcast, sharing that she was “so excited” that she and Ward were “expecting a baby girl.”

The pregnancy came on the heels of Russell’s stint on American Idol. Russell appeared on Season 22 of the singing competition, and honored her grandmother by singing a rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on the April 29 episode. She made it to the Top 5 before she was eliminated.