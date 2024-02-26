Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Wows 'American Idol' Judges in Emotional Audition

The American Idol judges have seen their fair share of surprising auditions, but they were recently wowed when country music legend Loretta Lynn's granddaughter gave them an emotional performance. On Sunday night's episode, 24-year-old Emmy Russell took a chance and auditioned for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Emmy performed a powerful original song, "Skinny," which she shared is about living with eating disorders. Sitting down at the piano, the young songwriter shared her song, in which she sings, "Haven't eaten in days/ God I hate how you made me" and "So took a trip around the world to hold the hands of orphan girls/Saw the war, felt the pain, and miracles in his name." It very clearly moved the judges.

"Emmy, you're an A+ songwriter. So was your grandma, you've got the gift," Perry said after Emmy finished. "I don't think you need to compare yourself to what grandma was — you're totally different, you shouldn't give yourself all that pressure. I think you came in like a mouse."

Richie added, "My dear, you have promise, and I like your promise," he said. "Each one of us is trying to battle something that we're trying to overcome. In your case, you have big shoes [to fill]. Now if I can just get you to put those shoes back in the closet, that's not your size."

Bryan also had positive things to say, telling Emmy, "We just need to lift you up and get you more confident and you just need to own it." In the end, all three judges said "yes," unanimously sending Emmy on to the next round of the competition in Hollywood.

Emmy is the daughter of Patsy Lynn, Loretta Lynn's daughter. Notably, Patsy was also a country singer back in the 1990s. She was part of the CMA-nominated duo The Lynns, alongside her twin sister Peggy. Sadly, the family's beloved matriarch, Loretta, passed away in 2022.

