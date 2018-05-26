‘American Idol’ Alum Jordin Sparks Posts Adorable Photo of Baby DJ

Jordin Sparks is showing off how much of her heart belongs to baby son DJ on her latest Instagram post.

The American Idol winner took to the social media platform Friday to share an adorable new photo of her son, DJ, lovingly staring up at her. The 3-week-old baby boy sweetly sports a blue onesie reading “Mommy loves me” and cracks a cute little smile in the pic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This smile has my heart forever. I am a puddle on the floor,” Sparks wrote on the caption. “I can’t believe I get the blessing & honor of being his Mommy. Wow… God is so good!”

The “No Air” singer gave birth to Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. on May 2 and opened up about her natural water birth shortly after.

“I went to a birth center,” Sparks said. “It’s actually right across from Cedars Sinai here in L.A., so just in case anything happened, if there’s complications that arise, they actually would escort us over to the hospital.”

Although her husband Dana Isaiah was there to catch the baby when he was born, Sparks said “it was a good thing” there was a midwife nearby “because the umbilical cord was wrapped around [the baby’s] neck twice.”

“I didn’t see it because I was facing the other way,” Sparks explained, saying at the time her husband “was just like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ He said it almost looked like a scarf — it was wrapped around his neck and bod,” the singer continued, adding that the midwife soon “got [the umbilical cord] off really quickly.”

“Then he was good to go,” she added. “‘[He] took his first breath and then [her husband] handed him to me.”

Opening up to PEOPLE about the moment she first was able to hold her newborn son, Sparks said, “It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don’t know could ever be duplicated or replicated. Like you see it in movies, how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt in my life.’

“Ahhh, I’m getting chills just thinking about it,” she added.

Sparks and Isaiah were married in a private ceremony in Hawaii in July, but the couple kept the news under wraps until November — when they also revealed they were expecting their first child.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks told PEOPLE of their surprising news. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Sparks said they learned they were pregnant after one month of marriage.

“It’s been really crazy because everything changes,” she said. “Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”