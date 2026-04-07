‘Elsbeth’: Beanie Feldstein is Questioned At a Gender Reveal Party in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is all-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek featuring Beanie Feldstein.

In “Otherwise Enraged,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a serial bride is found bludgeoned in her apartment, Elsbeth investigates the victim’s best friend (Feldstein), a particularly experienced (and bitter) bridesmaid.”

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The clip sees Elsbeth going to a cowboy-themed gender reveal party to talk to Feldstein’s character, Rachel Withers, who doesn’t seem to be too broken up about her best friend’s death since she’s too busy with the party. Despite not being a party planner, Rachel had done a lot of parties. She claims that she just loves her friends and she loves being a good friend, but Elsbeth points out that giving so much “without ever asking for anything in return” has to be tough.

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Rachel seems pretty busy with her many parties and her full-time job, and doesn’t seem to be thinking about her friend’s death too much. As per usual, Elsbeth has her thinking cap, or thinking cowboy hat, on, and is already suspicious. However, not every episode is what it seems, so who knows what the true story is with the murder.

Season 3 of Elsbeth has seen an impressive roster of guest stars, and Feldstein is just among the many. J. Smith-Cameron most recently guest starred on the series, while the season is also seen Steve Buscemi, Paige Turner, Jeff Hiller, Hamish Linklater, Jaime Pressly, Lana Condor, Dianne Wiest, Tony Hale, William Jackson Harper, Annaleigh Ashford, and Julia Fox, among many others. Upcoming, fans can still look forward to Patti LuPone, Michael Urie, Anna Camp, Constance Wu, and Didi Conn, to name a few.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with this new episode of Elsbeth, and with Beanie Feldstein guest starring, who knows what will happen. Make sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above, and check out a new episode of Elsbeth on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available. There will be many more guest stars to look forward to as the season continues, and Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 4, so there are going to be even more.